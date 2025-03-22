Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Anurag Thakur slams Congress for 4% quota in govt contracts in Karnataka

Anurag Thakur slams Congress for 4% quota in govt contracts in Karnataka

He claimed that the Karnataka government's decision to provide 4 per cent reservation to minority contractors is against the law and added that they will have to face consequences

Anurag Thakur, Anurag

Congress has not learnt anything even after so many defeats: Anurag Thakur | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday criticized Karnataka's decision to amend the KTPP Act to provide 4 per cent reservation in tenders for minority contractors, claiming it is a move to gain Muslim votes.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Congress believes in the politics of appeasement, Divide and Rule. At the direction of Rahul Gandhi, the play staged by Karnataka Congress leaders clearly shows that to gain Muslim votes, a 4 per cent reservation is being given in government contracts."

He claimed that the Karnataka government's decision to provide 4 per cent reservation to minority contractors is against the law and added that they will have to face consequences.

 

"This is against the law, and they would also have to face the consequences. Congress has not learnt anything even after so many defeats," Thakur said.

The Karnataka state cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, which aims to provide 4 per cent reservation in tenders to Minority contractors.

Also Read

Anurag Thakur

AAP, Congress together have looted Delhi: Anurag Thakur ahead of elections

Anurag Thakur,Anurag

Anurag Thakur hits Congress for broken promises, says Himachal govt cheated

Anurag Thakur

Himachal govt took loans worth Rs 27,000 crore in 18 months: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur

Rahul Gandhi promoting 'tukde tukde' ideology: Anurag Thakur attacks Cong

Anurag Thakur, Anurag

Thakur seeks Siddaramaiah's resignation for impartial probe into MUDA scam

The decision was taken on March 14 in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Cabinet Hall of the Vidhan Sabha. Official sources added that the amendment will be made after the KTPP act is tabled in the ongoing assembly session.

However, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has clarified that the state government's decision to provide a four per cent reservation in government contracts is not exclusive to Muslims but extends to "all minority communities and backward classes."

Earlier, State Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that all five to six minority communities will come under this reservation.

"BJP always does nonsense things. There is a reservation for SC/ST. Now, we have given reservations to minorities. There are five to six minority communities. All will come under this reservation, not just one community," Ramalinga Reddy said addressing the media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

First JAC meet on Delimitation begins under Stalin; BJP calls it 'cover up'

MK Stalin, Stalin

'Fair delimitation' is now a national movement, says Stalin ahead of JAC

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Sonia, Rahul to attend CWC meet in Ahmedabad on 8 April: Gujarat Cong chief

yashpal arya

Cong demands speaker, state BJP chief resign after U'khand FM's exit

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah accuses opposition of using language row to hide corruption

Topics : Anurag Thakur Karnataka Karnataka government Congress Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon