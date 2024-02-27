Sensex (    %)
                        
Repeal of Muslim Marriage Act to distance Muslims from their religion: Min

The government has removed that system, he said and asked is there a provision of 'nikah' in the special marriage act

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing media persons on Babri masjid demolition verdict at party headquarters, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday claimed that the Assam Cabinet's decision to repeal the Muslim Marriages Act is aimed at distancing Muslims from their religion and religious practices.
"In Assam, the BJP government has done away with the law that was 90 years old. According to that law, the marriage of Assam Muslims used to happen through 'qazi' or registrar, and they used to get the 'nikahnama' certificate," he told reporters here.
The government has removed that system,he said and asked is there a provision of 'nikah' in the special marriage act.
The wedding should happen as per one's religion, he said.
There is no religion in the special marriage act which is a neutral, secular law, he said.
Observing that 'Mehr' which is given to bride in Muslim marriage has been removed, he asked whether it is a loss to women or not.
"If marriage is registered under special marriage act, inheritance will not be available under Muslim personal law. The purpose is to distance Muslims from their religion and their religious practices," he told reporters here.
The Assam cabinet had given its nod to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935 in a bid to end child marriage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Child Marriage Hindu marriage Child marriage in india Assam Asaduddin Owaisi

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

