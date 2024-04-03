Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RJD leader Manoj Jha takes oath as RS MP for 2nd term alongside 6 others

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and spokesperson of the party Manoj Jha on Wednesday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha for his second consecutive term in the House.

RJD MP Manoj Jha

RJD MP Manoj Jha (Photo: IANS | Twitter)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and spokesperson of the party Manoj Jha on Wednesday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha for his second consecutive term in the House.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to Jha in the Parliament House.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Hon'ble Vice-President of India & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to the elected Members of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House today," the vice president's office said in a post on X while sharing pictures of the oath-taking.
Notably, all six Rajya Sabha candidates from Bihar were elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament comprising two members each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), along with one each from Janata Dal (United) and Congress.
The BJP fielded its State vice-president Bhim Singh and president of State women's wing president Dharmsheela Gupta (from the Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Classes, respectively) while the RJD nominated Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav, political advisor of party leader Tejashwi Yadav, into the fray.
State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a sitting parliamentarian, fought the election again while the JD(U) went with Sanjay Jha, who is a close associate of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for the Rajya Sabha. Jha had also been Minister in the Cabinet of the previous Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government led by Nitish Kumar from August 2022 to January 2024.
The terms of six MPs -- Bashistha Narayan Singh and Anil Hegde from JD(U); Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP); Manoj Kumar Jha and Ashfaq Karim (RJD); and State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh -- had fallen vacant.
On Wednesday, a total of 12 members took oath in the House as members of Rajya Sabha, including Union Minister L Murugan and Dharmshila Gupta, Sanjay Yadav, Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Subhash Chander, Harsh Mahajan, G.C. Chandrashekhar, and Chandrakant Handore.

Also Read

Rajya Sabha polls highlights: BJP wins 8 seats out of 10 in UP

Electoral bonds data proves BJP is most corrupt party: RJD's Manoj Jha

What has PM Modi done for backward castes, asks Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha

Lalu to appear before ED in connection with 'Land for Job scam' case

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress launches 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign

Sushil Modi says he is battling cancer, won't fight Lok Sabha elections

Alternative to PM a group of experienced leaders not driven by ego: Tharoor

Manmohan Singh bows out of politics after serving over 3 decades in Parl

Delhi BJP sends defamation notice to Atishi, demands public apology

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rjd Rajya Sabha Rashtriya Janata Dal Janata Dal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeAtal Pension YojanaLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon