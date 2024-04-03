Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Alternative to PM a group of experienced leaders not driven by ego: Tharoor

Which specific person they will choose to be the prime minister is a secondary consideration, the Congress Working Committee member said

Shashi Tharoor

"Protecting our democracy and diversity comes first," Tharoor asserted | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the question of who could be an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "irrelevant" as in a parliamentary system people are not electing an individual but a party or a coalition of parties.
He said the alternative to Prime Minister Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse leaders who will be responsive to people's problems and not driven by individual ego.
In a post on X, Tharoor said, "Yet again a journalist has asked me to identify an individual who is the alternative to Mr Modi. The question is irrelevant in the Parliamentary system."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We are not electing an individual (as in a presidential system), but a party, or coalition of parties, that represents a set of principles and convictions that are invaluable to preserve India's diversity, pluralism and inclusive growth," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.
"The alternative to Mr Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders who will be responsive to people's problems and not driven by individual ego," Tharoor asserted.
Which specific person they will choose to be the prime minister is a secondary consideration, the Congress Working Committee member said.
"Protecting our democracy and diversity comes first," Tharoor asserted.
Tharoor is seeking a record fourth term from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

2024 shaping up to be 'Hindutva vs popular welfare': Tharoor's dig at PM

India needs alternative leadership that understands people's needs: Tharoor

'Disgrace to democracy': Shashi Tharoor on NewsClick raids, arrests

I was misinterpreted, says BJP veteran hours after praising Shashi Tharoor

Travesty of parliamentary democracy: Shashi Tharoor on suspension of MPs

LS polls: Jalgaon MP Unmesh Patil joins Sena (UBT) after BJP denied ticket

Sebi should not become SBI, must complete Adani probe before polls: Cong

Lok Sabha polls: EC to meet officials to assess security along borders

SC to hear next week plea for cross-verification of votes with VVPAT

Lok Sabha polls, phase 1: 7 women among 80 candidates in Uttar Pradesh

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeAtal Pension YojanaLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon