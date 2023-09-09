Confirmation

RJD's Manoj Jha attacks Andhra govt over Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

"Jagan has learnt this from (Narendra) Modi ji and Amit Shah ji. Such actions don't have a long shelf life," he added

RJD MP Manoj Jha

"A new trend has started in this country where you go to extremes because you have political differences. Chandrababu Naidu is not only a former chief minister but has played a key role in the formation of modern Andhra Pradesh," Jha told PTI | (Photo: IANS | Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 2:18 PM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha on Saturday slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh over the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and said it is a new trend in Indian politics to go to extremes against one's political opponents.
"A new trend has started in this country where you go to extremes because you have political differences. Chandrababu Naidu is not only a former chief minister but has played a key role in the formation of modern Andhra Pradesh," Jha told PTI.
"Jagan has learnt this from (Narendra) Modi ji and Amit Shah ji. Such actions don't have a long shelf life," he added.
The TDP chief was arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 550 crore fraud case involving siphoning off funds from the Skill Development Corporation.
The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6 am from a marriage hall, outside which his caravan was parked, at Gnanapuram in Nandyal town, police said.
YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh has defended the arrest, saying he is the kingpin of the skill development scheme scam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 2:18 PM IST

