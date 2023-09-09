Confirmation

It is proved that JD(S) is 'b-team' of BJP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

He also said that his statement calling the JD(S) as BJP's 'b-team', is hence proved

Siddaramaiah

"I had called JD(S) as BJP's b-team, it is getting proved now. JD(S) people used to get angry at me, when I called them b-team. Also they have named themselves as Secular -- Janata Dal (Secular) -- but have joined hands with communal party," Siddaramaiah said | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Hubballi (KTK)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Taking a dig at JD(S) for entering into an understanding with the BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while questioning the regional party's secular credentials, alleged that it doesn't have any ideology and would do anything for the sake of power.
"I had called JD(S) as BJP's b-team, it is getting proved now. JD(S) people used to get angry at me, when I called them b-team. Also they have named themselves as Secular -- Janata Dal (Secular) -- but have joined hands with communal party," Siddaramaiah said.
Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, the Congress leader said, "Deve Gowda (JDS supremo) used to say JD(S) will not have an understanding with any party, but now has made G T Devegowda (JDS coordination committee chief and MLA) say that the party is joining hands with BJP for its survival. It proves that they don't have any ideology, and that for the sake of power they will do anything."

The BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said.
As part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest in four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.
The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Siddaramaiah Karnataka government Janata Dal (Secular) BJP H D Deve Gowda B S Yediyurappa

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon