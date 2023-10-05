close
Sanjay Singh's arrest: AAP to hold protest outside BJP headquarters today

Earlier on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) escorted AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh from his Delhi residence after arresting him

Aam Aadmi Party

Photo: Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 8:04 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital on Thursday in protest over the arrest of its Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor scam.
"If the Bharatiya Janata Party thinks that it can win elections by 'using' central agencies on the basis of power and imposing dictatorship, then history is the witness that the public gives a reply", said Delhi Minister Gopal Rai while addressing the media.
"Tomorrow (Thursday), the AAP will hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters at 11 a.m. against the dictatorship and to save the democracy. I appeal to all that if you are in favour of democracy, please reach the BJP headquarters at the given time in order to save the constitution and democracy" Rai added.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) escorted AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh from his Delhi residence after arresting him in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy case.
The arrest came hours after the ED conducted raids at the residence of the AAP Rajya Sabha MP in connection with the case.
His was the second high-profile arrest in the case after former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested earlier.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also condemned Singh's arrest by the ED stating, "The arrest of Sanjay Singh is completely illegal. This shows Modiji's nervousness. They will arrest many more opposition leaders till the elections".

Topics : Aam Aadmi Party BJP Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 8:04 AM IST

