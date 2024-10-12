Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges corruption in housing for poor, calls for probe

Business Standard
Bharadwaj alleged in a press conference that these DDA flats are being sold to ineligible individuals, undermining the very purpose of the initiative aimed at aiding the poor

Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday alleged a scam in the housing for the poor and said the DDA housing units meant for slum dwellers in the city are sold illegally to ineligible individuals.

No immediate response was available from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the BJP on the allegations.

Bharadwaj alleged in a press conference that these DDA flats are being sold to ineligible individuals, undermining the very purpose of the initiative aimed at aiding the poor.

The slum dwellers, who have been displaced by the Central's government actions, were promised housing that is now falling prey to corruption and this cannot happen without the lieutenant governor's consent, he alleged.

 

"These flats cannot be sacrificed to corruption without the consent of the Central government's DDA. Such a big scam and corruption were happening right under the nose of the BJP LG and it is not possible that Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena was not aware of it," he said.

Bharadwaj also accused the BJP of being against the poor.

"The BJP is always troubled by the poor and stands against them. When free electricity and water were given to the poor, the BJP opposed it. Now these flats, which were meant for the poor, are being given in black to other people," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader called for an independent investigation into the matter, suggesting that only a sitting judge from the High Court or Supreme Court could ensure a transparent inquiry.

"If the ACB or CBI investigate, it will likely be covered up, as these agencies work under the LG and the Central government. So, this matter should be investigated by a sitting judge from the High Court or Supreme Court to ensure a transparent inquiry," Bharadwaj said.


