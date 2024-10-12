Business Standard
Congress has to take everyone along to defeat BJP: AIMIM chief Owaisi

Owaisi slammed Congress saying that 'secular' parties used to blame him for causing a split in anti-BJP votes in elections, but how did they lose in Haryana though the AIMIM did not field candidates

AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said that 'secular' parties used to blame him for causing a split in anti-BJP votes in elections, but how did Congress lose in Haryana though the AIMIM did not field candidates?

In a veiled reference to Congress, he said the "old party" has to take everyone along to defeat the BJP.

"How did they (BJP) win (Haryana)? I was not there. Otherwise, they would have said 'B Team'... They lost there. Now, you tell me, they lost because of whom?," he said, addressing a public meeting at Vikarabad in Telangana on Friday night.

"I would like to tell the old party. Understand what I am saying. You have to take everyone along to defeat Modi. You will not be able to do anything alone," he said.

The BJP clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback. The saffron party won 48 of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana, well above the simple majority mark of 46.


Oct 12 2024

