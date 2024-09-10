Business Standard
Home / Health / Mpox patient at LNJP hospital stable, no need to panic: Delhi minister

Mpox patient at LNJP hospital stable, no need to panic: Delhi minister

Saurabh Bharadwaj conducted a surprise inspection of the hospital to assess preparations for dealing with mpox and dengue

Mpox in Congo

The patient was admitted at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on Saturday. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The mpox patient admitted at LNJP Hospital here is in a stable condition, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.
Bharadwaj conducted a surprise inspection of the hospital to assess preparations for dealing with mpox and dengue.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"There is one confirmed patient of mpox at LNJP hospital. He has a travel history and it's believed that he got infected during his travel abroad," the minister said.
"The patient has been isolated in a separate ward. He is in a stable condition," he added.
The 26-year-old patient, a resident of Haryana's Hisar, has only genital ulcers and skin rashes but no fever, a health department official said.
 
Bharadwaj emphasised that there was no need to panic over mpox, as it spreads through contact, not through the air.

More From This Section

Doctor

Rural India CHC's see nearly 80% shortfall of specialist doctors: Govt rpt

suicide rope

World Suicide Prevention Day 2024: Date, history, significance, theme, more

Mpox in Congo

Mpox scare: Centre asks states to review preparedness, screen all suspects

covid

Scientists identify antibody 'SC27' to counter all Covid-19 variants

heart attack

Here's what to know about difference between heart attack & cardiac arrest

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that it was an "isolated case" and there was no immediate risk to public.
"The individual, a young male who recently travelled from a country experiencing ongoing mpox transmission, is currently isolated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. The patient remains clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities," the ministry had said.
The patient was admitted at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on Saturday.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) last month declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for the second time in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.
While LNJP has been designated as the nodal facility, two other hospitals are on standby.
The LNJP Hospital has a total of 20 isolation rooms for the patients, including 10 for confirmed cases.
The Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar will have 10 rooms each for such patients, with five rooms each for suspected cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

Delhi health minister highlights doctors shortage, slams L-G for inaction

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

Series of measures directed to combat spread of dengue: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi LG inspects drains in Nizamuddin, calls ground reality shameful

Saurabh Bhardwaj

Bharadwaj asks Delhi CS to explain 'pending decisions' claim on drainage

Water crisis, New Delhi water crisis

L-G failed to acknowledge water shortage in Delhi due to Haryana: Bharadwaj

Topics : Saurabh Bharadwaj Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon