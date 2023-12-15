Security arrangements in West Bengal assembly to be beefed up: Speaker

Security arrangements in the West Bengal assembly will be beefed up, Speaker Biman Banerjee said.



The decision was taken after two people on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and shouted slogans, triggering chaos in the House.



"No assembly members, staff and journalists will be allowed to enter the premises without their identity cards. The West Gate will be meant for visitors only. They will be allowed to stay inside the assembly premises for two hours only," Banerjee said on Thursday.



Visitors were earlier allowed to stay the entire day.



"Police will question if a visitor is found overstaying inside the assembly premises," he said.



During an emergency meeting held at the state assembly, a decision was taken to install cameras at all gates to capture photographs of each and everyone entering the premises, he said.



"Vehicles of members will not be allowed to enter the assembly unless they have designated stickers. No additional police personnel will be allowed inside the lobby of the assembly other than the security personnel for the MLAs," Banerjee said.



Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reviewed the police arrangements at the state secretariat 'Nabanna', a source said.



She found a few officers posted there in charge of security, were absent, he said.



"The CM asked the director of security to look into the matter," he added.