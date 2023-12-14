Sensex (1.35%)
Oppn slams Centre over suspension of TMC's Derek O'Brien in Rajya Sabha

O'Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for the remainder of the Winter session for "unruly behaviour" and "misconduct."

Derek O Brien. (Photo: ANI)

Derek O Brien. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 2:15 PM IST
Opposition MPs on Thursday slammed the Centre over suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien from the Rajya Sabha and taking no action against the BJP MP who authorised the entry in Parliament of the two men who caused the security breach.
O'Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for the remainder of the Winter session for "unruly behaviour" and "misconduct."

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion in this regard, which was passed by the House.
Trinamool Congress MP from Rajya Sabha Dola Sen slammed the government over the suspension, and said O'Brien was within his rights when he went to the Well of the House demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the Lok Sabha security breach.
"This is about national security, it is our duty as opposition to raise the issue. If the Home Minister would have made a statement in the House, this situation would not have arisen. It is our right at opposition to raise the issue, so we went to the Well and raised slogans. If they want to suspend us for that they can do it... 'Modi has to mumkin hai'.
"What did he say? He wanted to raise the issue of security breach. If opposition leader has to be suspended for demanding a statement they can do it, we will not be quiet," said Sen, as she accused the government of avoiding a discussion on the issue.
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the Chairman should reconsider his decision.
"If MPs don't raise their voice, what is the point? Two people, who came through a BJP MP, breached the security of the temple of democracy. Whether it was smoke bomb or colour bomb... a bomb reached the House," said Tiwari.
"In such a situation, if we are demanding a discussion in Rajya Sabha, and demand a statement from the Minister, I think it is a valid reason. I blame the government (for O'Brien's suspension), we want the Chairman to reconsider his decision. It is an issue of national security," he said.

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam said the suspension is "unwarranted, undemocratic and politically motivated."

"A failed government which has no regard for the Parliament is now trying to scuffle the Parliamentary proceedings in its own way. We will take it to people's court," he said.
"There was a warning that this attack may happen. What precaution did the government take? Why did the BJP MP give the pass? What action they have taken against the BJP MP?

"The BJP MP is safeguarded and the MP who questioned this political activities has been suspended. We stand united with the suspended TMC MP," said Viswam.
"The Home minister who is responsible for nation's security should make a statement. Why did the Home Minister deny to come to Parliament?" he added.
P Santosh Kumar of CPI said they will not "accept" the suspension.
"We are not going to accept the suspension. It is contrary to principals of democracy and sign of autocracy. The MP who is the culprit of giving the passes is still in Lok Sabha, so far no disciplinary action has been taken. Whereas the one who protests is suspended. This is the irony," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

