Delhi LG calls Kejriwal's claims on Shakur Basti slum 'false, misleading'

Delhi LG calls Kejriwal's claims on Shakur Basti slum 'false, misleading'

Kejriwal earlier in the day visited Shakur Basti slum in North West Delhi district, where he accused the BJP of prioritising land acquisition over the welfare of slum dwellers

VK Saxena

VK Saxena in a video statement refuted Kejriwal's claims on the Shakur Basti slum land as 'completely false'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Sunday accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of giving "false and misleading" statements on Shakur Basti slum and asked him to refrain from it or face action by the DDA.

Kejriwal earlier in the day visited Shakur Basti slum in North West Delhi district, where he accused the BJP of prioritising land acquisition over the welfare of slum dwellers.

"They want your votes first and your land after the elections," Kejriwal said to the people and claimed that the BJP wanted the slums to be demolished.

Saxena in a video statement refuted Kejriwal's claims on the Shakur Basti slum land as "completely false"  "Hon'ble LG @LtGovDelhi Shri VK Saxena, calls out Shri @ArvindKejriwal's false and deliberately misleading statements on Shakurbasti Jhuggi Basti," the LG office said in a post sharing Saxena's video statement.

 

"Kejriwal is deliberately lying and misleading people. I urge him to stop making such statements otherwise DDA will take action against him," said the LG, who heads the DDA.

The AAP chief, while referring to a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) meeting on December 27 last year, claimed that the LG has changed the land use of the slum area, Saxena noted.

"The DDA has neither changed the land use or given any eviction notices. Kejriwal is deliberately lying and misleading the people," he asserted.

The railway land, whose land use change from "transportation" to "commercial" was discussed in the December 27 meeting, is a different land on which there is no slum, Saxena said.

No decision to change the land use of even that land has been made yet, the LG said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

