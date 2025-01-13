Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi polls: BJP pacifies 4-time MLA over Kapil Mishra's ticket allocation

Delhi polls: BJP pacifies 4-time MLA over Kapil Mishra's ticket allocation

BJP's sitting MLA from Karawal Nagar Mohan Singh Bisht objected to the party's decision to replace him with Kapil Mishra and threatened to turn rebel

Kapil Mishra

BJP candidates for upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections Mohan Singh Bisht (left) and Kaip Mishara (Right).

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mohan Singh Bisht, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sitting MLA from Karawal Nagar, has criticised the party's decision to replace him with controversial leader Kapil Mishra for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The BJP later fielded Bisht from Mustafabad seat after he threatened to file nomination as an independent from Karawal Nagar.
 
Bisht, a five-time MLA, described Kapil Mishra's candidature as a "big mistake" and warned of potential losses for the party in key constituencies. “The BJP thinks they will field anyone, and he will win. This is a big mistake. Only time will tell what happens in seats like Karawal Nagar, Burari, Ghonda, and others. I will file my nomination from the Karawal Nagar seat before January 17,” Bisht told news agency ANI on Sunday, December 12.
 
 
Bisht said the decision challenges his Uttarakhandi community and predicted that the BJP could lose 8-10 seats due to the move. “You have challenged the 'samaj' (his Uttarakhandi community), not Mohan Singh Bisht. The BJP will lose at least 8-10 seats because of this decision, including Karawal Nagar, Burari, Mustafabad and Gokalpuri,” he warned.
 
Shortly after Bisht threatened to file nomination from Karawal Nagar, the BJP fielded him from Mustafabad constituency. He will face Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Adil Ahmad Khan and Congress's Ali Mehndi on the seat.

Kapil Mishra congratulates Mohan Bisht

 
Kapil Mishra congratulated Bisht after his nomination from Mustafabad. “Hearty congratulations and greetings to respected elder brother Mohan Singh Bisht ji on being made the BJP candidate from Mustafabad Assembly,” he tweeted.

Also Read

BJP Flag, BJP

Delhi polls: BJP focuses on intensive outreach in 30 Dalit-dominated seats

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi polls: AAP candidate Atishi to file nomination from Kalkaji today

Virendra Sachdeva,Virendra

Nehru Camp will be turned into model settlement, if we win: BJP Delhi chief

PremiumDelhi Village

Delhi's urban villages: Between posh colonies and pothole-riddled roads

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

News Highlights: SKM advances meeting with Punjab's protesting farmers to Jan 13

 
Mishra, known for his controversial statements, was earlier with the AAP. He defeated Bisht in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, ending the latter's four-term streak as Karawal Nagar MLA.
 
So far, the BJP has named candidates on 60 out of the 70 assembly seats.
 

BJP faces tough battle

The BJP faces stiff competition in Delhi, where the AAP secured a landslide victory in 2020, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The BJP managed only eight seats.  The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, has suffered significant setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seat.
 

Delhi elections: Key dates

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. Key deadlines include:
 
Last date for nominations: January 17
 
Scrutiny of nominations: January 18
 
Last date for withdrawal: January 20
 
(With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

BJP Flag, BJP

Delhi polls: BJP faces protest, threat from MLA over ticket distribution

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC defends model code as vital for a level playing field in elections

Sachin Pilot

Delhi polls: Cong promises Rs 8,500 to unemployed youth if voted to power

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress' Rs 8,500 monthly promise to unemployed youth ahead of Delhi polls

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP will demolish all slums if it comes to power in Delhi, alleges Kejriwal

Topics : Kapil Mishra Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Assembly Delhi government Aam Aadmi Party BJP Indian National Congress BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon