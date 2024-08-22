Business Standard
Sharad Pawar backs candidates demanding postponement of MPSC prelims exam

The protesters also want the selection for 258 posts from the agricultural department done through the MPSC exam

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar has sided with the candidates agitating in Pune demanding postponement of the MPSC. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar has sided with the candidates agitating in Pune demanding postponement of the MPSC prelims exam, scheduled for August 25, warning that he would join the protest if the government doesn't clarify its stand.
Many job-seekers, preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) preliminary exam, have been protesting since Tuesday night demanding a different date as it clashes with a banking exam on the same day.
NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar has joined the agitation and has been sitting with the protesting candidates.
The protesters also want the selection for 258 posts from the agricultural department done through the MPSC exam.
It is the responsibility of the state government to consider the interests of students taking the MPSC exam However, it seems, the rulers are not taking it seriously. By tomorrow (Thursday), if the government does not clarify its stand, I will go to the agitation venue and take part in the agitation to ensure justice for the candidates, said the NCP (SP) chief on X late on Wednesday night.
An MPSC aspirant said they want 258 posts from the agriculture department to be brought under the ambit of MPSC exam.
Since the MPSC exam scheduled for August 25 overlaps with the Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exam for clerical positions, the MPSC exam should be postponed as many students have applied for both. It would not be possible for them to appear for both the exams in a single day, said an agitating candidate.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

