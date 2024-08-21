Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Won't quit politics, open to floating new outfit, says Champai Soren

Won't quit politics, open to floating new outfit, says Champai Soren

Soren said he was firm on his plans after "facing humiliation at the hands of leaders of JMM", a party to which the veteran leader claimed that he devoted his entire life

Champai Soren, Champai

The JMM leader said he might join hands with any outfit if he gets a like-minded organisation. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren said he would not quit politics, asserting that an option to float a new political outfit was always open to him.
Soren said he was firm on his plans after "facing humiliation at the hands of leaders of JMM", a party to which the veteran leader claimed that he devoted his entire life.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"It is a new chapter of my life. I won't quit politics as I have received lots of love and support from my followers. The chapter has closed, I may form a new outfit," the senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader said shortly after he reached his ancestral village Jhilingora in Seraikela-Kharsawan district post midnight on Tuesday.
The 67-year-old tribal leader has earned the nickname "Jharkhand's Tiger" for his contribution to the fight to create a separate state in the 1990s.
Jharkhand was carved out of the southern part of Bihar in 2000.
"No one from JMM contacted me. This is the land of Jharkhand...I have struggled since my student life. I participated in the agitation for a separate Jharkhand state under the leadership of party supremo Shibu Soren," Champai Soren said.

More From This Section

Nayab Singh,Haryana CM,Nayab

EC stops result of ongoing recruitment process in Haryana till election

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh

BJP's 9 for the taking: RS seats to be secured without a single vote

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Centre accords highest category of Z plus security cover to Sharad Pawar

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam to table Bill to compulsory register marriage, divorce of Muslims

Anil Deshmukh

Clear Shakti bill to ensure punishment for crime against women: Deshmukh

The JMM leader said he might join hands with any outfit if he gets a like-minded organisation.
"I posted what I felt was proper. The entire country is aware of what I thought," he said, referring to his post on X on August 18.
Amid speculations that he might join the BJP, the veteran politician had said he experienced "bitter humiliation" as chief minister, which compelled him to seek an alternative path.
"After so much humiliation, I was forced to look for an alternative path," Champai Soren had said, alleging that all his government programmes in the first week of July were abruptly cancelled by the party leadership without his knowledge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bharat Bandh 2024

Bharat Bandh gets mixed response; scuffle in Bihar's Patna: Top updates

NDRF

NDRF to join search operations for missing aircraft in J'khand's Seraikela

Champai Soren (Photo: PTI)

No talk yet with Champai Soren on his joining to party: J'khand BJP prez

Champai Soren, Champai

Champai says experienced humiliation as J'khand CM, hints at quitting JMM

Champai Soren, Champai

Experienced bitter humiliation as Jharkhand CM, says Champai Soren

Topics : Jharkhand Jharkhand Assembly Elections JMM Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon