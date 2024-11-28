Business Standard
Shashi Tharoor expresses happiness after Priyanka Gandhi takes oath in LS

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra entered the Lok Sabha, marking the beginning of her journey as a Member of Parliament. Gandhi was seen wearing a Kerala Kasavu saree

The Congress General Secretary took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha . (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his happiness on Priyanka Gandhi taking oath on Thursday as the MP from Kerala's Wayanad following her win in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, "I am delighted, as we had campaigned for her. I am happy that she won."

"As you can see, she is appropriately dressed in a Kerala saree," he added.

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla dubbed Gandhi's oath-taking moment as "historic" and said, "It is a historic moment today as Priyanka ji is entering the Parliament today."

The Congress General Secretary took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha while holding a copy of the Constitution.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Wayanad but shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from there during this year's general elections.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

