Business Standard
Home / Politics / Eknath Shinde set an example of 'alliance dharma', says son Shrikant

Eknath Shinde set an example of 'alliance dharma', says son Shrikant

It is said that power allures almost everyone but Eknath Shinde is an exception. For him, service towards the nation and people is of paramount priority and his legacy will inspire future generations

Shrikant Shinde, Shrikant, Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

The BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state achieved a stunning victory in the November 20 assembly polls. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has said he is proud of his father Eknath Shinde, who is currently Maharashtra's caretaker chief minister, for setting an example of following the "alliance dharma" while setting aside personal ambition.

In a post on X on Wednesday night, the parliamentarian said his father has an unbreakable bond with the people of Maharashtra.

He toiled for every section of the society day and night, said the Shiv Sena leader, who party is an ally of the BJP and NCP.

His statement came after Eknath Shinde (60) on Wednesday announced the Shiv Sena would support the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to name the next Maharashtra CM, paving the way for the BJP to head the new government.

 

The caretaker CM has said he had spoken to PM Modi and Union minister Shah and assured them that there will be no "hindrance" from his side in the formation of new government in the state.

"I am proud of my father and chief leader of the Shiv Sena. He kept faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and set an example of the alliance dharma, keeping his personal ambition aside," Shrikant Shinde said.

More From This Section

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi

Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Lok Sabha MP today

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Unity our biggest weapon, we cannot be divided, silenced: Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Hope Soren takes lesson from last tenure: Pratul Deo ahead of swearing-in

Kapil Sibal, Kapil, Sibal

Where are we taking the country: Sibal after 'Shiva temple in dargah claim'

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Amit Shah has made Delhi gangster, extortion capital: Arvind Kejriwal

He further said his father worked as the "Common Man" and opened the doors of Varsha, the chief minister's official residence here, for the people, he said.

It is said that power allures almost everyone but Eknath Shinde is an exception. For him, service towards the nation and people is of paramount priority and his legacy will inspire future generations, the Kalyan Lok Sabha member added.

The BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state achieved a stunning victory in the November 20 assembly polls.

With Shinde declaring the Shiv Sena would not be a hurdle in the formation of new government, two-time BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, one of the architects of the Mahayuti's grand win in the polls, is emerging as a front-runner for the top post.

Shinde, alongside his outgoing deputies Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is expected to meet with Shah in New Delhi on Thursday to further discuss modalities of the government formation.

Maharashtra NDA leaders are also likely to meet the top BJP brass here on Thursday, BJP sources earlier said, indicating the formula of one chief minister and two deputy CMs representing the all three major Mahayuti constituents (BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP) will be followed in the new government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Next CM will choose Maharashtra cabinet; Mahayuti stands united: Fadnavis

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amid CM post speculation, Shiv Sena MPs meet Amit Shah in Parliament

Eknath Shinde Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister

Who'll be Maharashtra's New CM? Shinde, Fadnavis camps vie for top position

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde says will back BJP's CM choice, PM Modi to take final call

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Priyanka

If name of Fadnavis finalised, why not announce it: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Topics : Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Assembly Elections BJP Shiv Sena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon