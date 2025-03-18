Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Sonia Gandhi demands raising wages, guaranteed workdays under MGNREGA

Sonia Gandhi demands raising wages, guaranteed workdays under MGNREGA

Adequate financial provisions be made to sustain and expand the scheme, she said

These measures are essential to ensure that MGNREGA provides dignified employment and financial security, she added. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday demanded raising of minimum wages and the number of guaranteed workdays under the rural employment guarantee scheme, MGNREGA.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said the BJP government at the Centre has "systematically undermined" the scheme by keeping the Budget allocation for it stagnant.

Adequate financial provisions be made to sustain and expand the scheme, she said.

Also, minimum wage should be increased by Rs 400 per day along with timely disbursement of wages, the Congress leader said, adding that the number of guaranteed workdays should be increased from 100 to 150 per year.

 

"These measures are essential to ensure that MGNREGA provides dignified employment and financial security," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

