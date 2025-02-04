Business Standard

BJP MPs file privilege notice against Sonia over remarks on President

Led by Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki, they met Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and sought disciplinary action against Gandhi, contending her remarks lowered the dignity of the office of the President

The notice was filed over Gandhi's remark on President Murmu after her address to a joint sitting of Parliament on Friday (Photo: PTI)

A group of BJP MPs from the tribal community filed a breach of privilege notice on Monday against Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi for using "derogatory and slanderous" words against President Droupadi Murmu.

The notice was filed over Gandhi's remark on President Murmu after her address to a joint sitting of Parliament on Friday. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen discussing the speech on the Parliament complex.

 

"The poor lady, the President, was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi was purportedly heard saying in a video doing the rounds on social media.

The BJP MPs said in the notice that the remarks are "a clear manifestation of elitist and anti-tribal mindset of Smt. Gandhi who is yet to understand the struggle and sensitivity of a tribal poor".

"We write this with great dismay about certain unparliamentary, derogatory and demeaning remarks recently made by Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, against the Hon'ble President of India, which warrant serious consideration and disciplinary action.

"It is with deep concern that we highlight this statement, which appears to demean the stature and dignity of the President of India, the highest constitutional authority of our nation," they said in the notice.

They said such remarks not only undermine the dignity of the office but also violate the sanctity of parliamentary procedures and conventions.

A separate breach of privilege notice was also submitted by 22 parliamentarians from tribal communities, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, seeking action against Independent MP Pappu Yadav for his remarks against Murmu.

They termed his remarks "insulting and anti-tribal".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Sonia Gandhi BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

