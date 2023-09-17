close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Spesial session: MPs to assemble for group photos on Parl legacy on Tuesday

According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, all MPs have been called for a group photograph at 9:30 am on Tuesday

Parliament

Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will assemble for group photographs on Tuesday morning and then participate in a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047, before they move to the new building.
According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, all MPs have been called for a group photograph at 9:30 am on Tuesday.
There would be three group photographs, first for all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, the second for Rajya Sabha MPs and the third for Lok Sabha MPs.
Subsequently, all members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to assemble in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047, the bulletin said.
MPs are also being issued new identity cards to enter the new Parliament building. Catering facilities in the MP Dining Room, MP Guest Dining Room, Central Hall and Media Pantry in the existing Parliament House will be available up to Tuesday forenoon and thereafter will be available at new locations in the new building of Parliament, including two lounges named Sangam 1 and Sangam 2.
A five-day special session of Parliament will begin on Monday.

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

New Parliamentary building explained: Costs, construction, design & more

Rajya Sabha chair goes digital from this monsoon session of Parliament

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

New Parliament building LIVE updates: Phase II of inaugural event begins

The elephant in the room: Will solo 2024 contest help or hurt BSP?

Like, share, subscribe, vote: 2024 polls may be dubbed 'YouTube election'

Go, Goa, Gone: Bhumi Adhikarini Bill may once again stir pot of identity

Opposition and allies urge govt to take up women's reservation Bill

My dream to see Cong in Telangana, will work for all sections: Sonia Gandhi

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building.
Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the 'Gaja Dwar' of the new Parliament building.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament Politics Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon