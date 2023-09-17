Spesial session: MPs to assemble for group photos on Parl legacy on Tuesday

All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will assemble for group photographs on Tuesday morning and then participate in a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047, before they move to the new building.

According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, all MPs have been called for a group photograph at 9:30 am on Tuesday.

There would be three group photographs, first for all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, the second for Rajya Sabha MPs and the third for Lok Sabha MPs.

Subsequently, all members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to assemble in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047, the bulletin said.

MPs are also being issued new identity cards to enter the new Parliament building. Catering facilities in the MP Dining Room, MP Guest Dining Room, Central Hall and Media Pantry in the existing Parliament House will be available up to Tuesday forenoon and thereafter will be available at new locations in the new building of Parliament, including two lounges named Sangam 1 and Sangam 2.

A five-day special session of Parliament will begin on Monday.

Also Read Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote New Parliamentary building explained: Costs, construction, design & more Rajya Sabha chair goes digital from this monsoon session of Parliament New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins New Parliament building LIVE updates: Phase II of inaugural event begins The elephant in the room: Will solo 2024 contest help or hurt BSP? Like, share, subscribe, vote: 2024 polls may be dubbed 'YouTube election' Go, Goa, Gone: Bhumi Adhikarini Bill may once again stir pot of identity Opposition and allies urge govt to take up women's reservation Bill My dream to see Cong in Telangana, will work for all sections: Sonia Gandhi

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building.

Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the 'Gaja Dwar' of the new Parliament building.