My dream to see Cong in Telangana, will work for all sections: Sonia Gandhi

Addressing a rally in Tukkuguda near here, Gandhi said that "we are announcing six guarantees and we are committed to fulfil each one of them"

Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi

Agencies Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said it is her dream to see the party's government in Telangana that will work for all sections of society, and appealed to people to support the Congress.
Addressing a rally in Tukkuguda near here, Gandhi said that "we are announcing six guarantees and we are committed to fulfil each one of them".
"Under Mahalakshmi, Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free travel for women in buses across the state," she said explaining some of the guarantees.
"I along with my colleagues had the opportunity to be a part of the birth of this great state, Telangana. Now, it is our duty to elevate the state to new heights," Gandhi said.
"It is my dream to see a Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of the society. Are you going to support us," she said at the rally.
Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls later this year.

Earlier today, the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad concluded, with party leaders expressing optimism about receiving a "clear mandate" in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.
Congress chief of all poll-bound States has given presentations during the meeting about their strategy and preparations, sources said.
Topics : Sonia Gandhi Congress Telangana

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

