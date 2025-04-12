Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Sukhbir Singh Badal re-elected as president of Shiromani Akali Dal

Sukhbir Singh Badal re-elected as president of Shiromani Akali Dal

Badal's name was proposed by party's working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar while party leader Paramjit Singh Sarna seconded it

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amritsar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sukhbir Singh Badal was elected president of the Shiromani Akali Dal again in the party's general delegate session that took place in Amritsar on Saturday.

Badal's name was proposed by party's working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar while party leader Paramjit Singh Sarna seconded it.

The session for electing SAD's new president was held at the Teja Singh Samundari hall in the Sri Darbar Sahib complex here.

Several senior party leaders including Badal's wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former ministers Bikram Singh Majithia, Daljit Singh Cheema, senior leader Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal were present.

On November 16, 2024, Badal had tendered his resignation from the party president post after he was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht for "mistakes" committed by the SAD and its government from 2007 to 2017.

 

In January, his resignation was accepted by the working committee of the party. The SAD, later, conducted the new membership drive.

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

