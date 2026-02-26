Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Sunetra Pawar to become next NCP chief; Parth Pawar set for RS seat

NCP working president Praful Patel made this announcement after the party's national executive committee meeting in Mumbai

Sunetra Pawar

Sunetra Pawar, wife of late NCP chief Ajit Pawar. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:53 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was on Thursday unanimously elected as the new national president of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) here, nearly a month after her husband Ajit Pawar, who held that position, died in a plane crash.

NCP working president Praful Patel made this announcement after the party's national executive committee meeting in Mumbai.

He also said that Parth Pawar would be nominated to the Rajya Sabha seat, which fell vacant after his mother Sunetra Pawar resigned and became the state deputy CM.

In June 2024, Sunetra Pawar was elected unopposed as a Rajya Sabha member from the NCP following her defeat in the Lok Sabha election prior to that.

 

After her husband Ajit Pawar's death on January 28 in Baramati, she resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament, and was sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:53 PM IST

