Suresh Gopi files complaint against media, Cong MLA calls for action

Union Minister Suresh Gopi filed a police complaint against mediapersons on Wednesday, alleging that they obstructed his path as he exited the Thrissur Ramanilayam Government Guest House, according to a source here. The complaint states that journalists blocked his way at the guest house, the source said without elaborating. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Meanwhile, Congress leader and former MLA Anil Akkara said he has lodged a police complaint against Gopi over his conduct a day ago towards mediapersons in Thrissur. Akkara said he emailed the complaint to the Thrissur city police commissioner on Tuesday seeking action against Gopi for violating his oath of office.



On Tuesday, when Gopi, the first BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, was asked by reporters about the allegations of sexual harassment against CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh, he had responded, "You (media) are not only making people fight each other for your own gains, you are also misleading public perception.

"The complaints are in the form of allegations at the moment. What are you telling people? Are you the court? You are not. The court will decide. Let the court decide," Gopi said.

Later the same day, when reporters again tried to get his reaction over BJP state chief K Surendran saying the party's stand is to seek Mukesh's resignation, the actor was seen, in visuals aired by TV channels angrily pushing away some of them,



According to the videos, some of the reporters approached Gopi as he was trying to get into his official vehicle and he pushed them away saying, "What is this? My way is my right. Please."



Thereafter, he got inside the car and left without answering any of the reporters' questions.