TN govt moves SC against Centre, alleges funds blocked over NEP issue

TN govt moves SC against Centre, alleges funds blocked over NEP issue

Stalin govt opposed the National Education Policy, which proposed a three-language formula, under which the student learns a third language, other than English, and the regional language

The state government, in its plea, informed the apex court that the Centre has not released ₹2,151 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme | (Photo: PTI)

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, has moved the Supreme Court against the Central government, accusing the latter of blocking funds worth ₹2,151 crore.
 
The state government has alleged that the blocking of funds happened after it did not implement the National Education Policy (NEP). The move marks another tussle between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government over the language row, NDTV reported.
 
The Stalin government opposed the NEP, which proposed a three-language formula, under which the student learns a third language, other than English, and the regional language. According to the Stalin-led DMK government, the move aims to push Hindi in the southern states. 
 
 
Rejecting the allegations levelled by the Tamil Nadu government, the Centre claimed that the three-language formula aims to revive Indian languages.

Tamil Nadu govt’s plea in the Supreme Court 

The state government, in its plea, informed the apex court that the Centre has not released ₹2,151 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme. It is an integrated scheme for school education from pre-school to Class 12th. It gives support for the implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and is aligned with suggestions of the National Education Policy.
 
The Stalin government added that the project approval board of the Central government met on February 16, 2024 and was satisfied with the former’s compliance with the requirements mandated under the scheme. It also added, “The glaring reason for such non-disbursement is that the Defendant has linked the release of Samagra Shiksha Scheme funds with the implementation of ‘National Education Policy’ and ‘NEP exemplary PM SHRI Schools’ Scheme, despite the fact that these policies/schemes are separate schemes.”
   
Also read: https://www.business-standard.com/india-news/india-needs-multiple-languages-not-just-two-pawan-kalyan-amid-nep-row-125031500031_1.html
   
The DMK government also alleged that the withholding of the funds is aimed at compelling the state to implement NEP.
 
The petition filed by the Stalin government comes a month after the apex court gave a verdict in favour of the state government in a case against Governor RN Ravi over his decision to withhold assent to ten bills, which were cleared by the state government. 
   

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu government Supreme Court national education policy BS Web Reports

First Published: May 21 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

