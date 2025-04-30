Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / TN CM Stalin launches electronics scheme, eyes ₹30,000 cr in investments

TN CM Stalin launches electronics scheme, eyes ₹30,000 cr in investments

The special initiative by the state government would support the production of electronic components in the State

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu had earlier rolled out the 'Semiconductor and Advanced electronics Policy 2024' to further encourage value-added manufacturing (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aiming to garner investments to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore and create 60,000 jobs in the State, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the 'Tamil Nadu Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme' here on Wednesday.

The special initiative by the state government would support the production of electronic components in the State.

Tamil Nadu had earlier rolled out the 'Semiconductor and Advanced electronics Policy 2024' to further encourage value-added manufacturing and attract large scale investments in semiconductor sub-sectors. This policy has paved the way for Tamil Nadu to emerge as a front runner in the production of electronic goods.

 

"In continuation of these efforts to strengthen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem, the Chief Minister has now launched this special scheme focused on electronic component manufacturing," an official release said on Wednesday.

The 'Tamil Nadu Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme' would offer incentives to attract companies that benefit under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, it said.

Through this scheme, the government would offer incentives that match the subsidies announced under the Centre's scheme.

Tamil Nadu secured the top position among Indian states in electronics exports, achieving a record $14.65 billion in the 2024-25 financial year, becoming the first state to reach this milestone.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

