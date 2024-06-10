Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tharoor responds to Chandrasekhar's post about ending his public life

Tharoor, who successfully retained his Thiruvananthapuram seat, responded to the initial post by expressing confidence in Chandrasekhar's ability to continue contributing to the country

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi

File Image: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor faced a tough contest from BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
However, Tharoor has responded to Chandrasekhar's announcement on Sunday about stepping down from public life after 18 years.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Chandrasekhar, who was a Minister of State in the previous Narendra Modi-led government, had initially posted on X about ending his public life but later clarified that he meant his tenure as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State had concluded.
He promptly deleted his initial post--"Today curtains down on my 18-year stint in public service, of which three years I had the privilege to serve with PM @narendramodi ji's TeamModi2.0. I certainly didn't intend to end my 18 years of public service as a candidate who lost an election, but that's how it's turned out."

Shortly thereafter, Chandrasekhar deleted the post and issued a new one saying that the earlier one was by an intern and it "created some confusion among a section of people about my future political work."

Tharoor, who successfully retained his Thiruvananthapuram seat, responded to the initial post by expressing confidence in Chandrasekhar's ability to continue contributing to the country.
"As someone who discussed various issues with you during your stint in government, I have no doubt that there is much more you can contribute to our country through public service, @RajeevRC_X. Elective office is only one path (and you are young enough to have another crack at that too!) All the best for the future," Tharoor wrote on X.
Chandrasekhar has clarified that his work and commitment to taking India forward and Thiruvananthapuram, as a karyakarta of the BJP remains as relentless as before.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shashi Tharoor R Chandrashekhar Congress BJP national politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayModi Cabinet Formation LIVEWeather UpdateLatest News LIVECabinet Ministers ListGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon