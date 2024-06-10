Business Standard
At nine, UP has the most ministers in Modi govt. Check state-wise full list

PM Modi's third term: Union Council of Ministers is 72-strong, consisting 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State (independent charge) and 36 Ministers of State. They will be assigned portfolio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cabinet ministers at the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi on June 9.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn into office for the third time on Sunday in a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, alongside 71 ministers.

“Took oath as Prime Minister at the ceremony earlier this evening. I look forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress,” Modi posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

The oaths of office were administered by President Droupadi Murmu to 72 ministers, which included 30 Cabinet ministers, 36 Ministers of State (MoS), and 5 MoS with independent charge.

Some surprise additions to the Cabinet ministers’ list included BJP President JP Nadda, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Chirag Paswan. As the Bharatiya Janata Party did not secure a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, several additional National Democratic Alliance members have joined the list this time.

A total of 16 of the 17 ministers who lost the polls were not included in the council of ministers with Ravneet Singh Bittu as an exception. The former Congress MP from Ludhiana had joined the saffron party ahead of the polls. He is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh.

Notably, Anurag Thakur, Narayan Rane, and Parshottam Rupala were the three former Union ministers, who won the elections but did not secure a berth among the council of ministers this time.

The most number of ministers inducted into the Modi government’s third term were from Uttar Pradesh at nine. This was followed by Bihar at 8 berths. Assembly poll bound Maharashtra has six ministerial berths including two cabinet berths. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have five members each in the council of ministers.

 

Topics : Narendra Modi Janata Dal (United) Modi govt BS Web Reports Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra Bihar Telugu Desam Party

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

