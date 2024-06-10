'I want to work as an MP': BJP's Suresh Gopi seeks exit from Modi's Cabinet

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Kerala Suresh Gopi expressed his desire to step down from the Cabinet, hours after being sworn in as a Minister of State (MoS) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s new government.

Speaking to Malayalam TV channels in Delhi after the ceremony, Gopi said, “I want to work as an MP. My position was clear from the start; I did not want a Cabinet berth. I informed the party of my lack of interest in the role. I believe I will be relieved soon.” He further added, “The people of Thrissur are well aware. I will excel as an MP. My passion for acting remains, and I have upcoming film projects. Let the party make the final decision.”

Gopi’s remarks surfaced ahead of the Union Cabinet’s first scheduled meeting on Monday.

Gopi, along with senior party leader George Kurian, were the only BJP nominees from Kerala to be inducted into the Union Cabinet.

Suresh Gopi’s 2024 Lok Sabha elections campaign

During the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, Gopi, a popular actor-turned-politician, heavily promoted his candidacy with the slogan ‘A Union Minister for Thrissur, Modi’s guarantee’.

During his campaign, Gopi, 65, advocated the promise of a Union Minister representing Thrissur, repeatedly emphasising this commitment in public meetings and interactions.

Despite winning the Lok Sabha seat for Thrissur with a substantial majority of over 74,000 votes, Gopi has maintained his stance on continuing his acting career.

Prior to departing for Delhi on Sunday, Gopi remarked at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, “This Cabinet position is Modi’s decision. He personally called and asked me to be present at his residence. I am complying with his request. My priority remains to serve as an MP for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as I had assured during my campaign.”

Gopi’s victory in Thrissur marked a significant achievement for the BJP, as he became the party’s first-ever Lok Sabha member from Kerala. The BJP had high hopes for his induction into the Cabinet, viewing it as a pivotal moment for their influence in the state.

NCP expressed discontent over Cabinet positions

Gopi is not the only political figure in the NDA to have expressed dissatisfaction. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), part of the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, were unhappy over being offered only a Minister of State (MoS) with independent charge, rather than a Cabinet position in the new government. NCP leader Praful Patel termed the offer a “demotion”, but indicated the party’s willingness to wait for a few days for potential adjustments.

Patel stated, “Last night, we were informed that our party would receive a Minister of State with independent charge. Having previously served as a Cabinet Minister in the Union Government, this is a step down for me. We have communicated our concerns to the BJP leadership, who have assured us that remedial measures will be considered.”

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured one seat in Maharashtra, while Sharad Pawar’s faction of the NCP, which allied with the INDIA bloc, won eight seats in the state.

The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet today at 5 pm. This meeting is crucial to setting the course for the new government.