Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

They want to do politics in everything: Pralhad Joshi attacks Oppn parties

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also reacted on the seat distribution of INDIA bloc and said that whatever happened in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, everyone saw

Pralhad Joshi

On being asked about the Prime Minister's face of the INDI alliance, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that "there is no question that they (INDI alliance) are going to win the elections, so there is no point of discussing this" | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After the suspension of 141 MPs, 95 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi attacked opposition parties on Tuesday and said that they do not want the House to function and they want to do politics in everything.
"Speaker of the House has written a letter to Secretary Home and has instructed me to get a high-level inquiry (on security beach) done. To increase the security of the new Parliament, a committee has also been constituted under the supervision of DG CRPF. On one hand, there is an investigation going on and on the other hand, the opposition does not want the House to function...Rahul Gandhi has been saying that unemployment is the reason why all this took place. Does Rahul Gandhi support all this? What irresponsible statement is this? They (the opposition) want to do politics in everything," Pralhad Joshi told reporters.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A total of 141 MPs, 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha, were suspended following a ruckus over the opposition's demand for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also reacted on the seat distribution of INDIA bloc and said that whatever happened in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, everyone was aware of it.
"Whatever happened in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, everyone is aware of that. What Akhilesh Yadav spoke about Kamal Nath and what Arvind Kejriwal spoke about Congress government in Chhattisgarh, everyone knows,' Joshi said.
On being asked about the Prime Minister's face of the INDI alliance, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that "there is no question that they (INDI alliance) are going to win the elections, so there is no point of discussing this."
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said a nationwide protest will be held on December 22 against the suspension of 141 MPs following a ruckus over the demand by the Opposition for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.
"We have taken several decisions, one is on the suspended MPs. We will fight against this; this is wrong...We have united to fight against this. We have decided to hold a all-India protest against the suspension of MPs on December 22," Kharge said on Tuesday.

Also Read

Inappropriate behaviour led to suspension of some MPs: Bhupender Yadav

Top leaders of oppn INDIA bloc meet in Delhi, condemn suspension of MPs

LOP Ranjan, 32 Oppn MPs suspended from LS on protests over security breach

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Kharge appoints 9 AICC Secretaries to coordinate 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' rally

Cases of atrocities against SCs were not registered in Cong regime: Khattar

Winter Session: Lok Sabha clears 3 key Bills as 49 more Oppn MPs suspended

Mamata, Kejriwal suggests Cong chief Kharge as INDIA bloc's PM face

Amid MPs row, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress Parliamentary Party meet on Wed

He further said that 28 parties participated in our fourth meeting and kept their thoughts before the committee of the alliance.
"We have passed a resolution that suspension is undemocratic. We will all have to fight to save democracy and all of us are ready to do that. We raised the issue of security breach in the Parliament. We have been saying for a long time that Union HM Amit Shah or PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the issue of Parliament security breach, but they are refusing to do so," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pralhad Joshi Parliament winter session Opposition parties Opposition Member of Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon