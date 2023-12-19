Amid MPs row, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress Parliamentary Party meet on Wed

The Congress Parliamentary Party meeting to be held tomorrow morning in Parliament in the national capital.

The meeting will be chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 9:30 am.

This comes amid the political tensions escalating between the Opposition and the BJP-led central government over the demand of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement over the Parliament security breach.

An unprecedented number of MPs, a total of 141, were suspended from Parliament.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal brought the motion to suspend the members.

Forty-nine opposition MPs, including Farooq Abdullah, Supriya Sule, Dimple Yadav and Shashi Tharoor, were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for the remainder of the winter session, a day after 33 MPs were suspended from the House for "misconduct."

A total of 78 MPs -- 33 from Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended for the remainder of the winter session on Monday, following a ruckus over the demand by the opposition parties for a statement from Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

With 49 Lok Sabha MPs suspended, the total number of opposition parliamentarians suspended from the two Houses has gone up to 141. The winter session will conclude on December 22.