TMC dubs Governor's decision to meet party delegation as 'people's victory'

Bose, who returned to the city on Sunday, has consented to the meeting with the TMC delegation on Monday at 4 pm

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
The Trinamool Congress dubbed Governor C V Ananda Bose's decision to meet their party delegation on Monday as a triumph of Bengal's resilience, in the wake of the indefinite sit-in outside Raj Bhavan, which entered its fifth day, demanding clearance of the state dues under MGNREGA by the Centre.
The TMC delegation, led by party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, is scheduled to meet the governor on Monday evening.
According to sources at Raj Bhavan, Bose, who returned to the city on Sunday, has consented to the meeting with the TMC delegation on Monday at 4 pm.
In an official statement, the TMC stated, "In response to our official mail dated October 7, Honourable Governor, West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose has granted an appointment on Monday, October 9 at 4 PM to the AITC delegation to be led by our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee."

The TMC celebrated the development on social media, declaring it a victory and stating that the governor had finally "relented" and agreed to meet the delegation in Kolkata. They highlighted their persistence in seeking a meeting regarding the release of pending MGNREGA funds from the Centre.
"Day 4 of our People's Movement on a street in Kolkata and @BengalGovernor finally relents! MP @derekobrienmp submitted multiple letters to the Governor seeking a meeting with our delegation regarding the release of pending dues of MGNREGA funds from the Centre," the TMC posted.
"After a lot of back and forth from 'Bengal to Delhi,' the Governor has finally agreed to meet the delegation led by @abhishekaitc at 4 PM on Oct 9. No force can diminish our spirit to keep fighting for Bengal's rights!" they added.

On Saturday, a three-member Trinamool Congress delegation met the governor in Darjeeling and urged him to take up the issue of the state's outstanding MGNREGA dues with the Centre. They also requested him to meet the protesters.
The TMC's sit-in outside Raj Bhavan, demanding the clearance of state dues under MGNREGA, has been a focal point in Bengal's political landscape since Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TMC West Bengal All India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 11:10 AM IST

