TN CM MK Stalin announces development of additional 10,000 km rural roads

Making a statement in the House, Stalin said development of road infrastructure is very important in the overall goal of the Dravidian model government to develop all districts

There is a direct link between investing in rural roads and the welfare of people, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced in the Assembly that in the next two years, additionally, 10,000 km rural roads will be developed under the CM's Village Roads Development Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore.
Making a statement in the House, Stalin said development of road infrastructure is very important in the overall goal of the Dravidian model government to develop 'all districts, all sectors and all sections of the society.'

There is a direct link between investing in rural roads and the welfare of people in rural regions. Developing road infrastructure and transport services improves trade efficiency in rural areas. It leads to reduction in input costs and an increase in production in agriculture sector.
Under the Chief Minister's Village Roads Development Scheme (CMVRDS) announced by him on January 13, 2023 in the Assembly, Rs 4,000 crore was allocated for improving 10,000 km rural roads and so far, under this initiative, work is complete in about 8,120 km.
In the next two years, under the CMVRDS, additionally, 10,000 km rural roads will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore.
In the past three years, project sanction has been accorded for a total of 16,596 km roads and 425 bridges, which is worth Rs 9,324.49 crore and covered under the CMVRDS, NABARD's Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and another scheme to develop roads close to cities/towns and the initiatives will be taken forward.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

