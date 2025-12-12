Friday, December 12, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Told to form alliance at any cost before civic polls: Maharashtra BJP Prez

Ravindra Chavan, Maharashtra

Chavan had met Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday in New Delhi to discuss political developments | Photo: X @RaviDadaChavan

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Friday said that senior leaders of their party have directed that an alliance must be formed at any cost ahead of the major municipal corporation elections which are to be held before January 31.

We have been clearly told by the seniors that there should be an alliance at any cost before the civic polls, Chavan said, adding that the matter has been discussed at length by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who also heads the Shiv Sena.

Chavan said elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Mumbai civic body, are likely to be held in January, while the Zilla Parishad polls may get delayed as the matter is currently before the high court.

 

He said Fadnavis had asked him to hold another round of discussions, following which he met Shinde at the latter's residence on Thursday night. We have created some committees in municipal corporations. But in Mumbai or Thane, seniors have already decided to have an alliance ahead of the polls, he added.

A committee will also be set up to devise an alliance formula for other municipal corporations, he said.

Responding to a question about perceived differences between Shinde and state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Chavan said, "There should not be any animosity in politics. You never know who could become your friend. We are trying to form alliances in as many places as possible for the civic polls."

Chavan had met Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday in New Delhi to discuss political developments and organisational matters in Maharashtra ahead of civic polls.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the NCP of second Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde Maharashtra BJP

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

