Friday, December 12, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Brookfield to invest $1 bn to build GCC facility in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Brookfield to invest $1 bn to build GCC facility in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

The facility will create over 15,000 direct jobs and support another 30,000 jobs indirectly, Fadnavis said

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said asset manager Brookfield Properties is set to invest over $1 billion to create a global capability centre (GCC) facility in the state.

Fadnavis said he held discussions with key Brookfield executives, and they've zeroed in on creating a 2 million sq ft GCC facility, which will be the largest in Asia, and perhaps the world as well.

The facility will create over 15,000 direct jobs and support another 30,000 jobs indirectly, Fadnavis said.

"It (investment) will be more than $1 billion. One single project will create 45,000 jobs," Fadnavis told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

 

A formal agreement between the government and the asset manager will be filed in due course, he added.

Also Read

water tap water connection jal jeevan

No funds since year from Centre for Jal Jeevan scheme: Maharashtra minister

Shivraj Patil

Veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil passes away at 90 in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra to implement new Lokyaukta act as Anna Hazare warns of strike

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maha CM Fadnavis asks for plan to build India's biggest shipyard in state

raid

ED, ATS raid several locations in Thane over suspected terror links

In May this year, Brookfield Asset Management aims to more than triple its assets under management in India to USD 100 billion over the next five years.

Overall, the firm's AUM in India, where it has been present for 15 years, is around USD 30 billion across infrastructure, real estate, renewable power, and private equity businesses.

Fadnavis said the state, which introduced a dedicated GCC policy earlier this year with the aim of creating 4 lakh new jobs, is focusing on the Mumbai and Pune regions to expand such centres.

A senior official said that CM met Ankur Gupta from Brookfield, and the facility will come up in suburban Powai.

GCCs are offshore units of multinationals created to support global operations across functions. Entities like Brookfield create real estate spaces that are rented to companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Both Houses reconvene after brief adjournments post chaos in LS

Bomb Threat, School Bomb Threat, Navy Children School

Multiple schools in Amritsar receive bomb threats, students evacuated

Supreme Court, SC

Don't bring down judiciary: SC on plea challenging decision on RTE Act

Exam

UPSC allows 'centre of choice' to candidates with benchmark disabilities

National Lok Adalat

National Lok Adalat: How to register for tokens to settle traffic challans?

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Brookfield Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon