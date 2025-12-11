Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Appeared under pressure: Rahul Gandhi as he takes dig at Shah's LS speech

Appeared under pressure: Rahul Gandhi as he takes dig at Shah's LS speech

Rahul also claimed that Shah did not respond to any of the points raised by him and remained evasive including on transparent voter lists, EVMs and granting immunity to the chief election commissioner

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The opposition MPs, including Gandhi, staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha during the debate on electoral reforms

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he directly challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss his press conferences on "vote chori" in Parliament but did not get any answer.

A day after the Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange between him and Shah during a debate on election reforms, Gandhi claimed that Shah appeared to be "under pressure".

"He (Shah) used the wrong language, his hands were shaking, you would have seen all this. He is under pressure mentally that was witnessed in Parliament, the whole country saw it," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

 

"The things I have said, he did not address, did not give any proof. We have said it publicly in press conferences. I directly challenged him to let us discuss my press conferences in Parliament. Did not get an answer. You know the reality," Gandhi said.

Gandhi on Wednesday called the home minister's response during the debate "completely defensive" and asserted that "vote chori" is the "biggest treason".

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Parliament Session LIVE: Shah under pressure, used foul language as he has no answers, says Rahul

Home Minister Amit Shah

SIR opposed to keep illegal immigrants on poll rolls, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah defends SIR, asks if illegal immigrants should vote in India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi disagrees with govt picks in CIC selection meet with PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

BJP turning EC into 'tool' for 'vote chori', says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

He also claimed that the home minister did not respond to any of the points raised by him and remained evasive including on transparent voter lists, EVMs and granting immunity to the chief election commissioner.

The opposition MPs, including Gandhi, staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha during the debate on electoral reforms.

Later in a post on X, Gandhi said the home minister's response in Parliament on "vote theft" was "panicked" and "defensive".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Berlin during Winter Session

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Vote chori anti-national act, EC colluding with BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata asks PM Modi to apologise for 'Bankim da' remark in Lok Sabha

Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD

Sukhbir Singh Badal to fight next Punjab assembly elections from Gidderbaha

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament clears Bill to levy cess on pan masala manufacturing units

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah Indian elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon