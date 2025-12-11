Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Congress didn't give due respect to Vande Mataram, says Nadda in RS

Congress didn't give due respect to Vande Mataram, says Nadda in RS

Concluding the debate on Vande Mataram in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda asserted that the government does not want to tarnish the image of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru

Union minister and BJP President J P Nadda (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Union minister and BJP President J P Nadda on Thursday tore into the Opposition Congress, accusing the party of being opportunistic and not according due respect to the national song Vande Mataram.

Concluding the debate on Vande Mataram in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda asserted that the government does not want to tarnish the image of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and that its only intention was to set the historical records straight.

"Vande Mataram did not receive the due respect that it deserved... those in power at that time (government) were responsible for that situation," he said.

Nadda, who is also the Leader of the House, said Congress has always been opportunistic and cites the Nehruvian age to take credit when the situation suits the party.

 

However, Congress does not take responsibility when the situation is adverse and seeks to put the blame on others, he alleged.

Nadda also mentioned that the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, does not have any provision for a penalty if one disrespects or does not sing the national song Vande Mataram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

