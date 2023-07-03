In the wake of a split in the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh has described developments in the Sharad Pawar-headed party as treachery of the highest order.Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra.Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra government.NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday took a swipe at the ruling BJP, saying the development was not a "googly" but a "robbery".On Pawar's comments, Digvijaya Singh in a tweet on Sunday said, Not only Robbery Pawar Saheb but Treachery of the highest order. Sad."When reporters on Sunday asked Sharad Pawar if the move by nine NCP leaders was a game-plan of the BJP or a googly he talked about recently, the NCP president said, "...It is not googly, it is a robbery. It is not an easy thing. The allegations levelled by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) against the party...Now (he) has done an important work of exonerating some of the leaders from those allegations.