Uddhav harboured CM ambition since 2004, staged endorsement in 2019: Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday claimed that Uddhav Thackeray nurtured the ambition to become the CM since 2004 but things didn't work out.

Addressing the annual Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena led by him at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, Shinde also disclosed that two persons were sent to NCP chief Sharad Pawar to recommend Thackeray's name for the post of chief minister.

"It was his (Uddhav's) wish to become the CM since 2004 but the 'jugaad' didn't work out. He pretended that he was never interested in the post. It was said publicly that he accepted the responsibility (after the 2019 assembly elections) on the advice of Sharad Pawar. But the fact is that two persons were sent to Pawar to recommend his (Uddhav's) name for the post," Shinde said.

After the elections, he jumped in the chair of the chief minister, added Shinde, who was a cabinet minister in the erstwhile MVA government led by Thackeray.

"They (Uddhav) wear many masks and do things subtly with a straight face. He became an opportunity for the CM's post," charged Shinde.

The MVA government led by Thackeray collapsed in June last year following a rebellion by Shinde and several MLAs.

Shinde later took oath as the chief minister with the support of the BJP.