close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

BJP demands white paper from Sukhu govt on work done during tenure so far

In a statement issued here, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said the people are still waiting for the Congress to fulfil its pre-poll promises

BJP

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday lashed out at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for constantly blaming the party for his government's failures and demanded that the Congress dispensation bring out a white paper on the work done during its tenure so far.
In a statement issued here, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said the people are still waiting for the Congress to fulfil its pre-poll promises.
Sukhu and his cabinet have developed a habit of blaming the BJP for their failures. Sukhu should not forget that the Congress is in power in the state and not the BJP, he said.
"You cannot escape by constantly blaming and cursing the BJP", he added.
The BJP leader demanded that the Sukhu government publish a white paper on the work done by it during its 10-month tenure so far.
Reminding the Congress of its pre-poll promises, Bindal said, "You had made so many promises to people and the same people are waiting for the fulfilment of these guarantees."

Ahead of the assembly polls last year, the Congress had promised to give Rs 1,500 per month to all women in the state in the 18-60 age group under the 'Har Ghar Lakshmi, Nari Samman Nidhi' scheme. Around 22 lakh women in the state are waiting for Rs 1,500, the BJP leader said.
"Today on the occasion of Vijayadashami, CM Sukhu should fulfil his guarantee of paying Rs 1,500 to women," he added.
Bindal alleged the Congress has only worked to increase unemployment in the state and has fired 10,000 people from jobs instead of fulfilling its promise of providing jobs to 1 lakh people.

Also Read

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, buildings collapse in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

PM Modi cannot escape accountability by ignoring Manipur crisis: Congress

Rajasthan BJP leaders slam Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Jhunjhunu visit

BJP woos tribals with hope to win high-stakes Chhattisgarh assembly polls

Telangana elections: CVoter survey hints at hung assembly; edge to Congress

Chhattisgarh polls: Farmers' support will help win 75 seats, says CM Baghel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : BJP Himachal Pradesh Politics

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon