PM Modi cannot escape accountability by ignoring Manipur crisis: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur since the outbreak of violence in May and alleged that he "abandoned" the state at a time when his intervention and outreach were needed the most.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is the 175th day since Manipur erupted and social harmony in the state was devastated.

But five questions continue to be asked by the people of Manipur and by all those who want the process of reconciliation and trust-building in the state to gather momentum, he said in a post on X.

"The people of Manipur and the entire Northeast are closely watching how the prime minister has abandoned the state of Manipur at a time when his intervention and outreach were needed the most," he said.

"He cannot escape accountability and responsibility by completely ignoring the crisis," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh asked why the prime minister has not met the chief minister of Manipur and elected MLAs of the state, a large majority of whom belong to his party or are its allies.

He also asked why the Union Minister of State of External Affairs who represents Manipur (Inner) in Lok Sabha not been able to meet the PM.

"Why has the PM who pontificates on all subjects not seen it fit to speak on Manipur publicly for more than 4-5 minutes at most, that too in a routine manner and after immense pressure from the Opposition?



"Why has the PM who loves to travel at the drop of a hat not seen it fit to spend even a few hours in Manipur to show his concern," Ramesh asked.

"Why is the CM who is so thoroughly discredited across sections of Manipur's society still being allowed to continue," the Congress MP also asked.

The Congress has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the Manipur crisis. The opposition party has also been demanding the sacking of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accusing him of not being able to control the situation.

