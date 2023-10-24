close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

PM Modi cannot escape accountability by ignoring Manipur crisis: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is the 175th day since Manipur erupted and social harmony in the state was devastated

Congress, Congress manifesto

But five questions continue to be asked by the people of Manipur and by all those who want the process of reconciliation and trust-building in the state to gather momentum, he said in a post on X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur since the outbreak of violence in May and alleged that he "abandoned" the state at a time when his intervention and outreach were needed the most.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is the 175th day since Manipur erupted and social harmony in the state was devastated.
But five questions continue to be asked by the people of Manipur and by all those who want the process of reconciliation and trust-building in the state to gather momentum, he said in a post on X.
"The people of Manipur and the entire Northeast are closely watching how the prime minister has abandoned the state of Manipur at a time when his intervention and outreach were needed the most," he said.
"He cannot escape accountability and responsibility by completely ignoring the crisis," the Congress leader said.
Ramesh asked why the prime minister has not met the chief minister of Manipur and elected MLAs of the state, a large majority of whom belong to his party or are its allies.
He also asked why the Union Minister of State of External Affairs who represents Manipur (Inner) in Lok Sabha not been able to meet the PM.
"Why has the PM who pontificates on all subjects not seen it fit to speak on Manipur publicly for more than 4-5 minutes at most, that too in a routine manner and after immense pressure from the Opposition?

"Why has the PM who loves to travel at the drop of a hat not seen it fit to spend even a few hours in Manipur to show his concern," Ramesh asked.
"Why is the CM who is so thoroughly discredited across sections of Manipur's society still being allowed to continue," the Congress MP also asked.
The Congress has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the Manipur crisis. The opposition party has also been demanding the sacking of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accusing him of not being able to control the situation.

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Karnataka may keep additional expenditure on 5 poll promises fiscal neutral

PM Narendra Modi to visit US from June 21 to 25: What is a state visit?

PM Modi's 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in MP's Bhopal today: All you need to know

PM Modi leaves for his trip to France and UAE; check trip details here

Rajasthan BJP leaders slam Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Jhunjhunu visit

BJP woos tribals with hope to win high-stakes Chhattisgarh assembly polls

Telangana elections: CVoter survey hints at hung assembly; edge to Congress

Chhattisgarh polls: Farmers' support will help win 75 seats, says CM Baghel

Congress workers protest party ticket to independent candidate in Rajasthan

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Narendra Modi Congress Politics

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon