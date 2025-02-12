Business Standard

UP court summons Rahul on March 24 over defamatory remarks against army

UP court summons Rahul on March 24 over defamatory remarks against army

According to the lawyer, Gandhi made the alleged derogatory comments on December 16, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

The complainant has alleged that Gandhi's statements were derogatory and defamed the Indian Army, the lawyer said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by a court here over his alleged defamatory remarks against the army in December 2022 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alok Verma fixed March 24 as the date for the next hearing in the case. Gandhi will have to be present in the court.

Earlier, on behalf of Uday Shankar Srivastava, former director of Border Roads Organisation -- a rank equivalent to that of a colonel in the army -- lawyer Vivek Tiwari had filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi.

According to the lawyer, Gandhi made the alleged derogatory comments on December 16, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. While talking to some mediapersons, he made the objectionable comments on the clash between the Indian and the Chinese armies on December 9, 2022.

 

The complainant has alleged that Gandhi's statements were derogatory and defamed the Indian Army, the lawyer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rahul Gandhi Congress Indian Army defamation

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Budget 2025
