Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Kapil Sibal asks INDIA bloc to 'sit and work things out' after Delhi mess

Kapil Sibal asks INDIA bloc to 'sit and work things out' after Delhi mess

As the BJP has clinched victory in recent Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections, Sibal pointed out that the BJP has advantage that they fight elections under single command

Kapil Sibal, Sibal, Kapil

Sibal remarked that as Sharad Pawar has said INDIA alliance is a national alliance, not a state alliance | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After subsequent disappointments faced by major INDIA bloc parties in the recent assembly elections, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said that the alliance will have to sit together and work meticulously to make things out.

Speaking about the Congress, Sibal stated that the party always tries to work together and to move ahead with consent. He however, also admitted that sometimes the alliance faces problems citing the example of 2020 Bihar assembly elections, where a dismal show by Congress prevented the 'Mahagathbandhan' from reaching majority.

"Congress party always tries to work together and to move ahead with consent. This is true that there are problems at times. In the last election in Bihar, Congress were given seats but they could not win and RJD said that they could not come to power because of Congress. All the parties (of INDIA alliance) will have to decide how to contest elections," Sibal said while addressing a press conference.

 

As the BJP has clinched victory in recent Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections, Sibal pointed out that the BJP has advantage that they fight elections under single command.

The Rajya Sabha MP said, "In the BJP, the advantage is that there is a single command and they fight elections under that single command, hence they benefit too. In Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Congress fought in alliance and they got the benefit. They (INDIA alliance) will have to sit and work things out"

Also Read

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav

55 Opposition MPs file impeachment motion against Justice Shekhar Yadav

Kapil Sibal, Kapil, Sibal

History won't forgive those denying level playing field in House: Sibal

Kapil Sibal, Kapil, Sibal

Where are we taking the country: Sibal after 'Shiva temple in dargah claim'

Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjiv, New CJI

Constitution played a key role in country's transformation: CJI Khanna

Kapil Sibal, Sibal, Kapil

Kapil Sibal hails Supreme court ruling on Section 6A of Citizenship Act

Sibal remarked that as Sharad Pawar has said INDIA alliance is a national alliance, not a state alliance.

"Sharad Pawar reiterated many times that the national alliance is applicable only when national elections are held and it is not applicable in regional elections. Our regional parties want to have some footprint outside the state as well and the national party wants their footprint not to be reduced, so this discussion should move forward with the consent of all INDIA alliance partners," Sibal said.

He added, "There is no doubt that the INDIA alliance will stay intact. Those who manage the leadership of our regional parties are very sensible people and they know what challenges we are facing."

The Congress, which had hoped for a revival in Delhi, once again failed to secure a single seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, recorded its third consecutive zero in the assembly elections.

The BJP stormed to power in the Delhi polls on February 8, winning a two-thirds majority. The ruling AAP suffered major losses, witnessing a significant reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly, while the Congress continued its downward trend.

.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Why Manipur Guv not summoning Assembly for mandated session: Congress

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Cong MPs give notice for adjournment in LS over price rise, Manipur crisis

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Will AAP survive in Punjab? BJP and Congress claim party in crisis

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Cong MP moves adjournment motion over safety of women passengers in trains

JP Nadda, Nadda

BJP chief Nadda slams Opposition over deportation row of Indians from US

Topics : Kapil Sibal United Opposition Opposition parties Delhi Assembly Elections Indian National Congress Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEApollo Hospitals share PriceJEE Mains results 2025Solarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon