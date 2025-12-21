Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Urban Bengal sees biggest voter deletions in EC's SIR draft rolls

Urban Bengal sees biggest voter deletions in EC's SIR draft rolls

The data revealed that 2.46 million voters, or 3.15 per cent, were identified as deceased, while 3.26 million were found to have shifted residence or were absent

West Bengal’s draft electoral rolls show 5.8 million deletions, with urban and migrant-heavy districts hit hardest, triggering political sparring over the SIR exercise.

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

The Election Commission of India (EC) on December 16 released draft electoral rolls for West Bengal. It removed the names of about 5.8 million voters, 7.59 per cent of the state’s 76.6 million electors prior to the special intensive revision (SIR), on various grounds including death, migration and non-submission of enumeration forms, according to officials. 
The data revealed that 2.46 million voters, or 3.15 per cent, were identified as deceased, while 3.26 million were found to have shifted residence or were absent. Another 138,000 voters (0.18 per cent) were enrolled at multiple locations. 
The highest proportion of deletions was recorded
