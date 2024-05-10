Victory of democracy: Sunita on SC's interim relief to Arvind Kejriwal

In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court granted him bail till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Friday hailed the Supreme Court's decision granting interim bail to her husband as a "victory of democracy" and said the relief is the result of prayers and blessings of millions of people.

In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court granted him bail till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Elections in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. The AAP is contesting in four of the seven seats as part of a seat-sharing arrangement with INDIA bloc partner Congress.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections. The votes will be counted on June 4.

"Hanuman ji ki jai. This is the victory of democracy. It is the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people. Many thanks to everyone," Sunita said in a post on X in Hindi.

