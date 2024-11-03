Business Standard
Home / Politics / Vijay-led outfit TVK opposes NEET, Waqf Bill, One Nation One Election

Vijay-led outfit TVK opposes NEET, Waqf Bill, One Nation One Election

The TVK in its resolution said that 'One Nation, One Election' is against the principles of democracy and federalism

vijay, TVK Flag

On Friday, Vijay called for celebrating November 1 as Tamil Nadu Day. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Actor-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday passed resolutions opposing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, the proposal for 'One Nation, One Election' and Waqf Amendment Bill.

TVK Executive and District Functionaries meeting chaired by Vijay also passed a resolution condemning the DMK government, alleging that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu deteriorated under the government.

The TVK demanded that education should be included only in the State List rather than remaining in the Concurrent List.

"According to our demand for State Autonomy policy, Education belongs to the State list. If the Union Government moves education to the State List, the state government can revoke NEET on its own. This executive committee opposes the Union Government's obstacle to this and also opposes State DMK government for cheating Tamil Nadu people with fake promises," the resolution on the NEET issue reads.

 

The TVK in its resolution said that 'One Nation, One Election' is against the principles of democracy and federalism.

The meeting also resolved to follow the party's ideology and policies "wholeheartedly and strongly".

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah lauds Kharge for admitting Congress failed to meet poll promises

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Protecting Constitution is India's primary battle, says Rahul Gandhi

Modi govt aims to stay in power by any means: Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

Modi govt aims to stay in power by any means: Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Wayanad bypolls: Rahul Gandhi to campaign for sister Priyanka today

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra CM Naidu slams former YSR-Cong govt for building Rishikonda Palace

Earlier, Vijay had spoken against NEET, saying that it is against federalism.

On Friday, Vijay called for celebrating November 1 as Tamil Nadu Day.

In a post on X, Vijay emphasized that November 1 marks a day of remembrance for the sacrifices made by the "border fighters" who advocated for the integration of Tamil-speaking areas into Tamil Nadu.

"November 1 is the day when our state became a separate state geographically with the establishment of linguistic provinces in 1956. Martyr Shankaralingan went on a fast and gave up his life demanding that our state, which was Madras province, be renamed as Tamil Nadu. Bearing this in his heart, Kaniv's Thiruvuruvam Perunthagai Anna, when he came to power, passed a resolution in the Legislative Assembly and named it Tamil Nadu," the TVK chief said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mpox, blood

TN youth from UAE tested negative for Mpox: Health minister Subramanian

Rain, Chennai Rains

South Peninsular India, southern Tamil Nadu receives heavy rainfall: IMD

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Palaniswami

AIADMK district secretaries meeting scheduled to be held on November 6

Rain, Kolkata Rains

IMD predicts moderate thunderstorms, lightning in some parts of Tamil Nadu

gavel law cases

Grant exemption to disabled person on Tamil language requirement: Madras HC

Topics : Tamil Nadu NEET UG one nation one election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon