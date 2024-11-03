Business Standard
Home / Politics / Wayanad bypolls: Rahul Gandhi to campaign for sister Priyanka today

Wayanad bypolls: Rahul Gandhi to campaign for sister Priyanka today

"My main promise is that I will work hard to serve the people of Wayanad. I will stand side by side with them through their problems and issues and I will fight for them. I will raise my voice

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi reiterated her commitment to resolve the problems of the people of Wayanad constituency if elected to power. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in the election campaign in support of his sister and party's candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today.

Wayanad, a Congress bastion is going to see a contest between Congress's Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas and the Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri in the upcoming bypolls.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi reiterated her commitment to resolve the problems of the people of Wayanad constituency if elected to power.

"My main promise is that I will work hard to serve the people of Wayanad. I will stand side by side with them through their problems and issues and I will fight for them. I will raise my voice on whichever platform I can, especially the Parliament if I am elected. I will do everything I can to help them resolve their issues and have a better life," said Priyanka Gandhi while speaking to ANI.

 

Wayanad's seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, is seeking election from the seat her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated.

More From This Section

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra CM Naidu slams former YSR-Cong govt for building Rishikonda Palace

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Kumaraswamy sheds tears during polls, vanishes when people cry: Shivakumar

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah seeks inquiry into terror attacks since Omar's swearing-in

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

TTD favours Hindus in Tirumala, Centre wants non-Muslims in Waqfs: Owaisi

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

K'taka dy CM counters PM's criticism, highlights state's 10.2% GDP growth

Wayanad's seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi kicked off campaigning in Wayanad ahead of the by-polls scheduled for November 13.

Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states. The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also be held on November 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Cong went from big national party to junior partner in states: Hardeep Puri

Rohit Bal

News updates: Rohit Bal, one of India's biggest fashion designers, dies as 63

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi recalls father's death, says not a big fan of 10 Janpath

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

We must create system in which people's skills get their due: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

BJP seeks Rahul's apology for remarks on reservation, Veer Savarkar

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon