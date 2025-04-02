Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Waqf bill an 'attack on religious freedom': Andhra Cong chief Sharmila

Waqf bill an 'attack on religious freedom': Andhra Cong chief Sharmila

APCC chief claimed that the bill was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda to allegedly hurt Muslim sentiments, terming it a "black day" for India and a means to incite religious hatred

YS Sharmila Reddy

Sharmila called the bill a "plot" to suppress minorities and a violation of constitutional values | Image: X/@realyssharmila

Press Trust of India Vijayawada
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y S Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday condemned the Waqf Amendment Bill as an "attempt to undermine" the religious freedom granted to Muslims under the Constitution.

She called the bill a "plot" to suppress minorities and a violation of constitutional values.

The APCC president claimed that the bill was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda to allegedly hurt Muslim sentiments, terming it a "black day" for India and a means to incite religious hatred.

In a post on X, Sharmila said, The bill's provisions allowing government officials to supervise Waqf properties and requiring documents for properties dating back 300 years are deeply concerning, adding that, the stipulation that individuals must follow Islamic practices for five years before receiving Waqf land is unacceptable."  The bill not only disrespects the religious sentiments of Muslims but also allows the government to control Waqf assets and give them to Modi's allies, she remarked.

 

Sharmila condemned TDP and Jana Sena's support for the bill, calling it "shameful". She further criticised Chandrababu Naidu's "hypocrisy" and highlighted his contradictory stance on Waqf assets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress MP Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari files motion on visa revocation of Indian students by US

P Chidambaram, Chidambaram

'Laboured and tortuous': Chidambaram on Sitharaman's explanation on capex

Waqf Protest, Protest

Waqf bill: NDA, India bloc issue whips as Parliament braces for showdown

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Waqf bill: Congress issues whip to its Lok Sabha MPs for next 3 days

Sri Krishna Janamsthan, Mughal-era mosque in Mathura

Won't stop volunteers from aiding revival of temples in Mathura, Kashi: RSS

Topics : Waqf Board Andhra Pradesh Indian National Congress Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon