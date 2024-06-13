Pema Khandu to be sworn in as Arunachal CM today; Shah, Nadda to attend

Khandu was re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third straight term | Photo: X@PemaKhanduBJP

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu will take oath as the CM of the state for the third consecutive term on Thursday.

Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony to be held at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar at around 11.00 am.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the event, which will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and others.

Ahead of the event, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal said there is great enthusiasm among the people as the BJP is forming the government once again in the state.

"People are very excited. There is enthusiasm among everyone in the state. Once again, the BJP is forming a government in Arunachal under the leadership of Pema Khandu. He will take oath at 11 am today. The Chief Ministers of Assam, Tripura, and Sikkim will be there. Our responsibility is increasing because people are trusting us more," Singhal said.

Khandu was re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third straight term. He became CM for the first time in 2016.

Following this, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (retd.) invited Khandu to form the government.

Earlier, Amit Shah and JP Nadda arrived in Itanagar on Wednesday night to attend the swearing-in ceremony. They were received by party workers at the Itanagar airport with great enthusiasm.

The BJP Arunachal Pradesh posted on X showing the enthusiasm and excitement of party workers at the Itanagar airport ahead of Amit Shah's arrival.

"The josh of karyakartas and wave of excitement filled Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar, as Home Minister Amit Shah and Health & Family Welfare Minister cum National President JP Nadda arrived for their maiden visit to the state post the historic victory," it said.

On Wednesday, Pema Khandu, MLA along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chowna Mein, MLA and Tapir Gao, MP (Lok Sabha), BJP party central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Trun Chugh, Arunachal Pradesh State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Biyuram Wahge, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

Pema Khandu briefed the Governor about the meeting held today of 46 elected members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly from Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently concluded 8th Legislative Assembly election of Arunachal Pradesh.

He informed the Governor that the 46 members of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly had unanimously elected him as their leader in the 8th Legislative Assembly of the State and staked his claim to form the government.

Under the provisions of Article 164 (1) of the Constitution of India, the Governor invited Khandu, MLA to form the Government and take oath as the Chief Minister on June 13 at 11 am at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, Itanagar.

The Governor requested Khandu to advise and inform him about the names of others to be appointed as members of his Council of Ministers.

The BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. Ten seats were already won by the BJP unopposed before the polls.